New Delhi, September 25: The IANS C-Voter Bihar opinion poll survey shows that even though majority of the respondents in the state are unhappy with the performance of Nitish Kumar as Bihar Chief Minister, most of them are behind Narendra Modi and his performance as the Prime Minister.

When it was asked to the respondents to rate Modi's performance, 48.8 per cent categorised it as 'good' while 21.9 per cent dubbed it as 'average'. Only 29.2 per cent thought it to be 'poor'. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

This is contrasting in respect of what most respondents had to say about Nitish Kumar. To give a sense of the perspective, only 27.6 per cent of them thought Kumar's performance as Bihar Chief Minister has been 'good'. That is almost half of the approval rating of Modi. As many as 45.3 per cent think that Nitish Kumar has fared poorly as Chief Minister.

If the survey is anything to go by, the BJP seems to enjoy an upper hand and a position of negotiation in the alliance.

The current survey findings and projections are based on the IANS C-Voter daily tracking poll conducted in the last seven days among 18+ people statewide, including likely voters. Bihar Election 2020 Dates Announced With COVID-19 Guidelines: Increased Polling Time, Large Halls For Polling, Restriction on Door to Door Campaigning And More, Check Details.

The fieldwork covers random probability sampling during the last seven days from the release date. The sample spread is across all Assembly segments in the poll-bound state. The measure of error is +/- 3 per cent at macro level and +/- 5 per cent at micro level with 95 per cent confidence interval.

The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

