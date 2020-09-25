Patna, September 25: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to return to power in Bihar, according to the IANS C-Voter Bihar opinion poll survey . The survey suggests that the NDA is likely to get 151 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the UPA is likely to get 74 seats while others may win 18 seats. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

This will be a big improvement from its 2015 tally when the NDA secured 58 seats. The Janata Dal (United) later broke away from the grand alliance and formed the government with the BJP in Bihar.

Among all the areas, NDA is set to win maximum seats in North Bihar -- 49, followed by Magadh-Bhojpur where it is tipped to get 41 seats. In all these areas, UPA is set to lose seats as compared to its 2015 performance.

In terms of vote share, NDA is set to get 44.8 per cent of votes as against 34.1 per cent in 2015, according to the survey, while UPA is tipped to get 33.4 per cent of votes as against 41.9 per cent in 2015.

In terms of range, the survey predicts that NDA will get somewhere between 141 and 161 seats in Bihar. UPA is tipped to get somewhere in between 64 and 84 seats while others are said to be getting in the range of 13 to 23 seats.

The sample size of the survey is 25,789 and the period of the survey is September 1 to September 25. The survey covers all 243 Assembly segments and the margin of error is +/- 3 percent at state level and +/-5 percent at regional level.

The elections for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will take place in 3 phases between October 28 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 09:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).