Bihar, November 6: The third and the final phase of Bihar assembly elections will take place on November 7, which is a Saturday. Counting of votes is scheduled on November 10. The third phase of voting will cover 78 constituencies.

The electorate, especially first-time voters, must know the timing for polling and guidelines issued by the Election Commission in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those going to vote can check the address of his/her polling booth online at nvsp.in and ceobihar.nic.in. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: How to Check Your Name in Voter List, Download Voter Slip and Check Your Polling Booth for Phase 3 Polls on November 7.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the voting hours have been extended by an hour. It will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. The last hour has been kept for coronavirus patients who can come to the polling booth and cast their votes.

The constituencies falling in the Naxal affected areas will, however, have their voting over at 5 pm. Booths should ensure social distancing and voters must cover nose and mouth at the polling centres. Hand sanitizers will be provided at the polling booth and thermal scanning of all persons will also be conducted.

The 78 seats going to polls on Saturday are spread across 16 districts of north Bihar and the Seemanchal region. According to the Election Commission, 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for Bihar polls.

