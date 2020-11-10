Hyderabad, November 11: With the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) winning five seats in the Bihar assembly elections 2020, celebration was seen outside the party chief's residence. Jubilant AIMIM workers bursted spree of firecrackers, used drums and played music in the vicinity of Owaisi's residence to celebrate the victory. Track Live Results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The AIMIM, which began making forays into Bihar politics five years ago, has now succeeded in electing five MLAs to the Assembly. The party had won one seat last year, in the bypolls held in Kishanganj. The results declared today showed the party winning five seats - Amour, Kochadhaman, Jokihat, Baisi and Bahadurganj.

The candidates of the AIMIM who have emerged victorious are: Akhtarul Iman (Amour), Muhammad Izhar Asfi (Kochadhaman), Shahnawaz Alam (Jokihat), Syed Ruknuddin (Baisi) and Azhar Nayeemi (Bahadurganj).

Watch Video of Fireworks Celebration Outside Owaisi's Residence

#WATCH: Celebrations outside Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad, Telangana; his party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has won one seat in #Bihar and is leading on four seats, as per latest Election Commission of India trends. pic.twitter.com/QAaEuaNm8H — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

"It's a great moment for us as people of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi said he is still to take a decision whether the elected AIMIM MLAs will support the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan for the government formation. "The decision will be taken only after final results of Bihar election are declared. Our fight is for development of Seemanchal (Bihar) which is one of the most backward areas of India," he added.

The trends, by the time this report was published, showed the Nitish Kumar-led NDA surviving for another term. The coalition led by JD(U)-BJP-combine was ahead in 122 seats, whereas, the Mahagathbandhan was leading in 113 constituencies. The counting of votes was yet to be completed.

