Bijwasan Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Bhupinder Singh Joon Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Bijwasan Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Bhupinder Singh Joon was on Tuesday declared the winner on the Bijwasan seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Bijwasan is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and is an important assembly constituency in the Union Territory. It falls within the jurisdiction of South Delhi parliamentary seat of the national capital. Parts of Vasant Kunj, Bijwasan, Mahipalpur, Bamnauli, Kapashera, Shahbad Mohammadpur, Rangpuri, Nangal Dewat and Samalkha form part of this constituency. As per the data available, there are around 1,86,529 registered voters in Bijwasan, out of which 1,04,979 are male voters and 81,534 female voters. 16 voters on this seat are from the third gender. Bijwasan saw a direct contest between the BJP and AAP. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020Results.

The polls in the national capital were held in a single phase on February 8. The counting of votes took place on February 11. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

The Bijwasan constituency witnessed a direct contest between AAP candidate Joon and BJP candidate Sat Prakash. Sat Prakash represented the Bijwasan assembly seat before he was defeated by AAP candidate Devinder Sehrawat in the 2015 assembly elections. However, Devinder Sehrawat was disqualified by Delhi Assembly speaker last year and later joined the BJP.