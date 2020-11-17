Gandhinagar, November 17: Eight BJP MLAs-elect who won the Gujarat Assembly by-elections held on November 3 will take oath as members of the House on Thursday, the auspicious day of 'Labha Pancham'.

They are Pradyumansinh Jadeja from Abdasa, Vijay Patel from Dangs, JV Kakadiya from Dhari, Atmaram Parmar from Gadhada, Jeetu Chaudhari from Kaprada, Akshay Patel from Karjan, Kiritsinh Rana from Limbdi, and Brijesh Merja from Morbi. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Speaker Rajendra Trivedi's office in the Assembly building. Gujarat Bypoll Results 2020 News Updates: BJP Declared Winner From All 8 Seats.

"Due to coronavirus threat and subsequent guidelines, only limited number of persons will be allowed at the function. Besides the new MLAs, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP state President CR Patil, Ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Pradeepsinh Jadeja and I will be present," Pankaj Desai, the BJP Whip, told the IANS.

The by-elections were necessitated after sitting Congress legislators resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections for four seats in Gujarat in June. Five of them later joined the BJP. Their resignations indirectly helped third BJP candidate Narhari Amin to gain an entry in the Upper House.

