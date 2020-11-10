Gandhinagar, November 10: Results of the eight assembly bypolls held in Gujarat on November 3 will be declared today. The counting of votes began at 8 am. The Vidhan Sabha segments whose by-election results would be known today are Abdasa, Limbdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada , Karjan, Dang and Kaprada. Stay tuned here for the trends and live news updates on Gujarat assembly bypoll results 2020. As per current trends, BJP is leading on all eight seats. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

Update: The BJP has been declared winner by the Election Commission from all eight seats where the bypolls were held. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani described it as a "trailer" of the next elections. Five among the party candidates, in the bypolls, were incumbent Congress MLAs whose disqualification following the switchover had necessitated the bye-elections.

The bye-elections were necessitated due to the resignation of eight sitting Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June this year. The MLAs who resigned from their seats were - Pravin Maru (Gadhada), Mangal Gavit (Dangs), Akshay Patel (Karjan), Jitu Chaudhary (Kaprada), JV Kakadiya (Dhari), Pradyumansinh Jadeja (Abdasa), Soma Patel (Limdi) and Brijesh Merja (Morbi). Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Verdict Today, Post-Poll Sentiment Suggests Dawn of Tejashwi Yadav Era.

Five among those MLAs, who resigned joined the BJP, are seeking re-election from their constituencies on the saffron party's ticket. The turncoat candidates are - Brijesh Merja, Akshay Patel, Jitu Chaudhary, JV Kakadiya and Pradyumansinh Jadeja.

The Congress fielded Dr Shantilal Sanghani from Abdasa, Jayantilal Patel from Morbi, Mohanbhai Solanki from Gadhaha, Kiritsinh Jadeja from Karjan and Suresh Kotadia from Dhari.

A total of 81 candidates were in fray from the eight constituencies where bypolls were held. The Election Commission had recorded a voter turnout of 60.75 percent. The exit polls suggested a victory for the BJP in 6-7 seats where the by-elections were held.

Currently, the Congress tally in the Gujarat assembly has been reduced to 65, due to the spree of defections. The BJP stands at 103 in the 182-member assembly, followed by two legislators of the Bharatiya Tribal Party, one from the NCP and one Independent MLA.

