New Delhi, June 30: Congress on Friday targeted the Centre for calling Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit a drama, and said the BJP-led government does not have a democratic mindset but that of a dictatorship. Speaking to media outside his residence, Kharge, when asked about Rahul Gandhi visiting relief camps in Manipur and BJP calling it a drama, said, "They are habitual of speaking with jealousy. If a Congress leader goes there (Manipur) to try and understand the difficulties of the people, they call it a drama."

Slamming the BJP, the Congress leader said that they call the opposition meeting in Patna a photo session. "They are not of a democratic mindset but of dictatorship as they cannot tolerate that in the country there is democracy and opposition. But, every time their spokesperson keeps on saying that this is drama and all." "Speaking such things doesn't suit them and I condemn such statements from the BJP," the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said. Rahul Gandhi Reaches Manipur: Congress Leader Arrives in Imphal for Two-Day Visit, To Meet Victims of Violence in Relief Camps (See Pics).

Questioning the government, Kharge said that when their leaders and ministers can visit and meet people, then why not the opposition leaders. "And I condemn such ideology. They created such an atmosphere that they were denying permission to Rahul Gandhi to go by road because he could have known the reality and condition in villages enroute. And a man, who has walked 4,000 km, can't be provided security by the government to see the situation there." Rahul Gandhi Visits Motorcycle Mechanics' Workshop in Delhi's Karol Bagh (See Pics and Video).

Attacking the BJP, he said that they were aware about the programme of Rahul Gandhi four days ago and he didn't go there by hiding. "They have the habit of blaming Congress and I condemn that," he said, adding that they always spread such misinformation about Rahul Gandhi and they should understand that he is a senior leader and such kind of thinking is not good. His remarks came in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to Manipur. The BJP has dubbed the visit of Rahul Gandhi to violence-hit Manipur as a drama.

