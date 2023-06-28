New Delhi, June 28: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Karol Bagh here. The former Lok Sabha MP posted pictures of his visit on Facebook, with the caption, "Learning from the hands that turn the wrenches, and keep the wheels of Bharat moving." Gandhi was seen sitting alongside the mechanics in the workshop and interacting with them.

"These hands make India. Grease on these clothes is our pride and dignity. Only a people's hero works to encourage them. @RahulGandhi with bike mechanics in Delhi's Karol Bagh. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' continues..." the Indian National Congress said in a tweet in Hindi. Rahul Gandhi Meets Workers and Traders of Cycle Market in Delhi's Karol Bag, Tries Hand at Repairing Motorcycles (See Pics and Video).

Rahul Gandhi Ji interacted with motorcycles mechanics in Karol Bagh, Delhi and listened to their problems. The interaction video will be out soon on his YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/SfaS0vY5nT — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) June 27, 2023

This is part of the Congress leader's surprise visits in recent months, which he is doing since the culmination of over 4,000 Km Bharat Jodo Yatra. Earlier this month, during his six-day tour to the US, Gandhi rode in a truck from Washington DC to New York with a Punjabi truck driver. 'Rahul Gandhi Rajneeti Chor Do': Poster Portraying Congress Leader as 'Real-Life Devdas' in Jibe at Opposition Unity Put Up Outside BJP Office in Patna (Watch Video).

A month ago, he took a late-night truck ride and travelled from Delhi to Chandigarh with a Punjabi driver to understand their lives, experiences, and daily hardships. Earlier on May 10, he went to Delhi University's PG Men's Hostel at lunchtime and ate food with them.

