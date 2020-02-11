Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results Initial Trends: AAP Crosses Half-Way Mark With Lead in Over 45 Seats, BJP Distant Second as Counting of Votes Continues

Arvind kejriwal (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 11: With the start of counting, the initial trends that are coming from Delhi mention that incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 52 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 17 seats. Apart from this, the Indian National Congress is leading from one seat, while Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) remain seatless. Catch Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results Live News Updates Here.

Among the major key players leading in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 include incumbent CM Arvind Kejriwal who is leading from New Delhi seat, while Atishi is leading from Kalkaji seat. On the contrary, BJP leader Kapil Mishra is leading from Model Town seat. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: Confident That It Will Be a Good Day for BJP, Says Manoj Tiwari

Those who are trailing in the initial counting of votes include BJP's Brahm Singh from Okhla, AAP's Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh, Congress' Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk, and BJP's Ravinder Gupta from Matia Mahal.

In the previous Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 out of 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party had secured three seats. The Indian National Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, remain seatless.