New Delhi, December 27: The AAP's backup candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in the MCD filed their nominations on Tuesday, party sources said. The party's candidates for mayor and deputy mayor -- Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal -- had filed their nominations on Monday.

On Tuesday, the last date to file nominations, Ashu Thakur and Jalaj Kumar submitted their papers. Thakur is the backup candidate for mayor and Kumar for deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Delhi MCD Mayor Elections 2023: Shelly Oberoi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, AAP Candidates for MCD Mayor and Deputy Mayor, File Nominations.

Aamil Malik of Karawal Nagar ward, Raminder Kaur from Harinagar ward, Mohini Jeenwal of Seemapuri ward and Sarika Chaudhary of Jangpura ward had also filed their nominations for the Standing Committee on Monday. MCD Mayor Election 2023: Main Focus Will Be to Work Harmoniously with Councillors for Betterment of Delhi, Says AAP Mayoral Pick Shelly Oberoi.

The AAP had on Friday finalised six candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Oberoi emerging as its choice for the top post. The names were shortlisted at a meeting of its political affairs committee.