New Delhi, Dec 26: Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal -- the AAP's candidates for the posts of MCD mayor and deputy mayor -- on Monday filed their nominations for the polls, party sources said.

The duo was accompanied by party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Adil Khan. MCD Mayor Election 2023: Main Focus Will Be to Work Harmoniously with Councillors for Betterment of Delhi, Says AAP Mayoral Pick Shelly Oberoi.

The AAP had on Friday finalised six names as candidates for various Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor, with Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post. MCD Mayor to Be From AAP, BJP to Play Role of 'Strong Opposition', Says Adesh Gupta.

The six names were shortlisted at a meeting of its political affairs committee.