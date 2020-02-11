Deoli SC Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Prakash Jarwal Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Deoli SC Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 3: Prakash Jarwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Deoli SC assembly constituency. Jarwal defeated his nearest rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Arvind Kumar with a margin of over 40,000 votes. Jarwal is also the sitting MLA from this constituency. Deoli Vidhan Sabha seat is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The constituency is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. It is reserved for scheduled castes. In Deoli SC assembly constituency, a total of 11 candidates were in the fray. Voting in Deoli SC for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 took place on February 8. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 6 announced the election schedule for Delhi. Arvinder Singh contested on the Congress ticket. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: AAP Likely to Retain Power, BJP And Congress Far Behind, Say Matka Players.

According to the schedule of Delhi polls announced by the Election Commission, the last date of filing the nomination papers were January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was January 24. The voting took place on February 8. The votes were counted on February 11.

In the last assembly elections held in Delhi, the AAP came to power with a resounding victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had won 67 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The BJP managed to win remaining three seats. The Congress, which ruled for the national capital territory for 15 years, failed to win a single seat.