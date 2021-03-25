Chennai, March 25: In a bid to woo voters for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021, Independent candidate Thulam Saravanan, has promised people a mini-helicopter, free iPhones, Rs 1 crore annual deposit for every home, a 3-storey house including a trip to the moon among several other 'out of the world' promises. Saravanan, an independent candidate from Madurai South constituency, has made all these promises in the election manifesto. However, reports inform that Saravanan, who lives with his elderly parents, had borrowed Rs 20,000 deposit to file nomination papers for the upcoming polls. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling on April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

Soon after the manifesto promises were made public, people are of the opinion that these promises are just a gimmick to attract eyeballs and lure people to vote for him. According to reports, the 33-year-old candidate has also promised a robot to reduce the workload of housewives and a 300-foot high artificial snow mountain to keep the constituency cool from the scorching hear during summer season. The poll promises are doing rounds on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.

"My aim is to raise awareness against people falling for freebies by political parties. I want them to choose good candidates who are ordinary humble people," Saravanan was quoted by NDTV. Slamming the political parties, Saravanan said political leaders don't work for the welfare of people but try to lure people by throwing money at them and not letting them decide properly whom to chose.

Voting for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes and results will be done on May 2. The term of the fifteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

