Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 21: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manirul Islam has sparked a major political controversy by issuing a direct threat to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Speaking on Wednesday, the Farakka legislator stated that the poll body would be "hunted down from the netherworld" and "taught a lesson." The remarks come as tensions escalate between the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and the ECI over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Escalating Rhetoric and Violence

Islam’s comments are the latest in a series of confrontations involving the MLA. Last week, he was accused of leading a mob to a Block Development Office (BDO) in his constituency, resulting in the ransacking of the facility and injuries to several officials. The current outburst follows days of widespread tension across West Bengal districts over the submission of "Form 7," used for the deletion of names from voter lists. On Tuesday, both TMC and BJP workers staged road blockades and protests, leading to several instances of localized violence. ECI Deputes 22 More Roll Observers Across SIR States, 11 in West Bengal.

Political Backlash and Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted sharply to the threats, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of encouraging her party cadres to intimidate constitutional authorities. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that the Chief Minister, in her capacity as Home Minister, is using her MLAs to "intimidate officials" to protect "illegal infiltrators."

In response to the growing unrest, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh urged party supporters to remain calm and avoid falling for provocations. While acknowledging the "anger and frustration" regarding the voter revision process, Ghosh emphasized that the battle should be fought through legal channels and at the ballot box rather than through violence.

The Role of the Supreme Court

The underlying dispute centers on the ECI’s "logical discrepancies" list, which flag potential errors or ineligible voters in the electoral rolls. The Supreme Court recently intervened, directing the Election Commission to display these names at gram panchayat and block offices to ensure transparency. The court also granted voters an additional 10 days to submit supporting documents to confirm their eligibility, providing relief to thousands who had been summoned for hearings. Mohammed Shami Concludes SIR Hearing in West Bengal, Says Exercise ‘Not Something That Will Harm You’ (Watch Video).

‘We Will Hunt You Down’

“পাতাল থেকে বের করবো” OPEN CALL TO INCITE MOB AGAINST EC : Manirul Islam, a sitting TMC MLA, openly threatens the Election Commission of India, saying it will be “taught a lesson” and “hunted down from underground.” Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister is asking her MLA to… pic.twitter.com/zkwIrqcdrs — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) January 21, 2026

Broader Context: Security and Immigration

The controversy coincides with a broader national debate on illegal immigration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently criticized parties that "cover up for illegal immigrants" for electoral gains, describing the issue as a significant threat to national security. In West Bengal, the SIR process has become a flashpoint for these concerns, with the ruling TMC viewing the revision as an attempt to disenfranchise legitimate voters, while the opposition BJP views it as a necessary step to secure the integrity of the upcoming elections.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Pradeep Bhandari), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).