Jaipur, July 14: Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara, who was appointed as the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief on Tuesday, thanked the party's central leadership for the responsibilities. He was given the superior position after Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from the post of deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president. Sachin Pilot, Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM, To Address Press Conference at 10 AM Tomorrow.

"On Congress party giving important responsibility like a state Congress president to a small worker I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Avinash Pande, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Qazi Nizamuddin, Tarun Kumar and Vivek Bansal," Dotasara tweeted.

He also thanked party MLAs and Congress workers and said that he will fulfil this responsibility with honesty and hard work. He also shared a video thanking everyone.

CM Ashok Gehlot also congratulated Dotasara on being appointed RPCC president. "Congratulations to Govind Singh Dotasara ji for being appointed as President of #Rajasthan PCC. I am sure under the guidance and able leadership of HCP Soniaji and Rahulji - you will strengthen organisation and take everyone along. Wish you all success," he tweeted.

Who is Govind Singh Dotasra?

Govind Singh Dotasra is the Rajasthan Education Minister and also the Tourism Minister. He is the former Deputy Whip of Congress in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. He is representing Laxmangarh constituency in Sikar district since 2008. He is an active member of Congress party since 1981.

Before becoming the RPCC chief today, he served as vice president of Rajasthan Congress since 2014. He is also in-charge of District Congress Committee, Nagaur.

