Jaipur, July 14: Congress rebel Sachin Pilot, sacked as Deputy Chief Minister earlier today, will address a press conference at 10 am tomorrow. The media interaction will be held in New Delhi, where Pilot has been camping since last week after the rift between him and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot became public. Gehlot Reacts After Sachin Pilot's Removal as Deputy CM, Says 'Nothing in Pilot's Hands, BJP Running Show'.

Pilot went incommunicado since Saturday, after Gehlot addressed a press conference to allege attempts by the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and suspected dissidents within the Congress who want to topple the state government.

In Delhi, Pilot reportedly turned down the feelers sent by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi to resolve the row with Gehlot through discussion and dialogue.

Sources close to Pilot claimed that he was adamant on the handover of CM post to him - if the party wants him to remain in the government.

Gehlot, meanwhile, succeeded in proving that the majority of legislators are backing his government. Around 100 legislators attended the legislative party meeting called by the Chief Minister on Monday and Tuesday.

The MLAs supporting Gehlot are camped at the Fairmont Hotel, located on outskirts of Jaipur. Nearly 15 MLAs, who are siding with Pilot, are staying at the ITC Grand Bharat Resort in Haryana's Manesar.

The Congress, which had issued multiple invites to Pilot to attend today's legislative party meeting, said it was forced to sack the Deputy CM for his anti-party activities. He was being used as a pawn by the BJP in its bid to overturn the government, the party alleged.

"There is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands, it is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here," Gehlot said.

