New Delhi, January 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to formally elect its next National President on Tuesday, January 20, marking a significant generational shift in the world's largest political organisation. Nitin Nabin, the party's current National Working President, is expected to be elected unopposed to the top post, succeeding the long-serving JP Nadda. The election process, which began with nominations at 2 PM today at the party's headquarters in Delhi, is seen as a major organisational milestone ahead of critical state elections later this year.

The Electoral College and Process

The election of the BJP National President is not a direct vote by all primary members, but rather a structured process governed by the party's constitution.

The Voters: The president is elected by an Electoral College consisting of members from the National Council and State Councils.

Quorum Requirements: For a national election to proceed, organisational polls must have been completed in at least 50 per cent of the states. Once these state-level units are constituted, they send representatives to the National Council.

Proposing a Candidate: To file a nomination, a candidate's name must be proposed jointly by at least 20 members of a state's electoral college. This proposal must come from a minimum of five different states where organisational elections have been completed.

Candidates in the Fray for BJP National President

As of Monday afternoon, Nitin Nabin remains the sole primary candidate for the presidency. At 46, the Bihar-based leader and son of veteran politician Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha is set to become the youngest president in the party's history.

Nabin’s candidacy is backed by the party’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and outgoing president JP Nadda. Sources indicate that three sets of nomination papers are being filed for him - one signed by 20 state unit chiefs, another by the Prime Minister and senior cabinet ministers, and a third by members of the National Council.

Key Deadlines for the BJP President Election

The National Returning Officer, K Laxman, has released a tight schedule for the transition of power:

Event Time (Jan 19) Filing of Nominations 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Scrutiny of Papers 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Withdrawal Window 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM Official Press Statement 6:30 PM

The formal announcement and ceremonial takeover are scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

List of BJP Presidents Till Date

Since its inception in 1980, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been led by 11 different national presidents. Following the latest organisational polls in January 2026, Nitin Nabin is set to be the 12th person to lead the party.

Here is the chronological list of BJP National Presidents:

No Name Term(s) 1 Atal Bihari Vajpayee 1980 - 1986 2 LK Advani 1986 - 1990 3 Murli Manohar Joshi 1991 - 1993 (2) LK Advani 1993 - 1998 4 Kushabhau Thakre 1998 - 2000 5 Bangaru Laxman 2000 - 2001 6 K Jana Krishnamurthy 2001 - 2002 7 M Venkaiah Naidu 2002 - 2004 (2) LK Advani 2004 - 2005 8 Rajnath Singh 2005 - 2009 9 Nitin Gadkari 2010 - 2013 (8) Rajnath Singh 2013 - 2014 10 Amit Shah 2014 - 2020 11 JP Nadda 2020 - 2026

Background and Context of the BJP President Election

This election concludes a long period of transition. J.P. Nadda, whose term originally ended in 2023, was given a one-year extension to provide stability during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Following the general elections, the party initiated the "Sangathan Parv" (organisational festival), a massive membership drive that paved the way for internal polls from the booth level up to the national presidency.

The elevation of Nabin is viewed as a strategic move to promote younger leadership rooted in the RSS ideology. His first major challenge will be steering the party through high-stakes assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala later this year.

