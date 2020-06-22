Patna, June 20: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed the ruling Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for trying to put the onus of Gandak Barrage gates issue on central government. Yadav said that Bihar government has written to Ministry of External Affairs when monsoon has arrived as entire northern part of state is in danger of getting flooded.

Here's what Tejashwi Yadav said:

Earlier, State Minister for Water Resources Sanjay Jha informed that Nepal has put barriers on Gandak Barrage gates and is also not allowing repair work in the area. He stated that Nepal government is not allowing repair work for Gandak dam that takes place in Lal Bakeya river in no man's land.

According to the Minister, this has never happened in the past. Adding more, he had said that Gandak Barrage has 36 gates, of which 18 are in Nepal and the area where the flood-fighting material is present, the country has put barriers. Jha mentioned that he will write a letter to the Ministry of of External Affairs, over the current situation.

