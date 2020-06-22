Bihar, June 22: Sanjay Jha, State Minister for Water Resources informed that Nepal has put barriers on Gandak Barrage gates and is also not allowing repair work in the area. According to the Minister, this has never happened in the past. Gandak Barrage has 36 gates, of which 18 are in Nepal and the area where the flood-fighting material is present, the country has put barriers.

Jha further shared that the Nepal government is not allowing repair work for Gandak dam that takes place in Lal Bakeya river in no man's land. In addition to this, repair work in several other locations has also been stopped. Nepal Releases New Map Amid Border Disputes With India, Shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura As Part of Its Territory.

Here's what Sanjay Jha said:

Gandak Barrage has 36 gates, of which 18 are in Nepal & the area where the flood-fighting material is present, they (Nepal) have put barriers in that area. This has never happened in the past: Sanjay Jha, State Minister for Water Resources. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/m9G6tUUni9 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2020

The Minister added that if Indian engineers will not have access to flood-fighting material there then repair work of the dam will be affected. It will raise a serious problem in case the water level of the Gandak river increases due to heavy rainfall in Nepal. Jha mentioned that he will write a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, over the current situation. Raising concerns, he said, "If this issue isn't addressed timely, then a major part of Bihar will be flooded."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2020 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).