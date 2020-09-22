New Delhi, September 22: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the passage of Jammu Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "commitment towards restoring the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through this bill". He called it a momentous day for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah tweeted, "A momentous day for the people of J&K as Jammu Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. With this historic bill...Long-awaited dream of the people of J&K comes true! Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English will now be the official languages of J&K." Lok Sabha Passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

Tweet by Amit Shah:

The Union Home Minister assured the people of the union territory that the Centre would leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir. The cleared by the Lower House of the Parliament aims to introduce Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri as official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to Urdu and English.

Tweet by The Union Home Minister:

Under this bill, special efforts will be made towards the development of major regional languages like 'Gojri', 'Pahari' and 'Punjabi'. Along with this, the bill will also strengthen the existing institutional structure for the promotion and development of regional languages. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2020

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home affairs G Kishan Reddy, During his address, Reddy said, "ver 56 per cent population in the State understands and speak Kashmiri and still not it is not recognised as an official language. As per the census of 2011, only 0.16% of the population in the state speaks Urdu, which has remained the sole official language in the State, the minister added. The Bill will now be introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

