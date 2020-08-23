New Delhi, August 23: Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking deferment of the JEE (Main) and NEET examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conducting the exams amid the health crisis would further aggravate the mental stress being faced by students, Chowdhury said. NEET, JEE Exams 2020: Rahul Gandhi Urges Modi Govt to Listen 'Students Ke Mann Ki Baat' and Arrive at Acceptable Solution.

"Aspirants are under tremendous mental pressure as to how they could be remained immune while attending exams physically," Chowdhary, who represents the Berhampore constituency in Lok Sabha, stated in letter to the Prime Minister.

The letter came shortly after the Congress top brass, including former president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, slammed the government's decision to conduct the exams amid the pandemic. Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal also urged the Education Ministry to reconsider its decision, saying that the life of students is more important.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Letter to PM Modi

Requesting Hon PM Sh @narendramodi Ji to postpone the date of JEE NEET exam pic.twitter.com/2Rq8f7IzUp — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) August 23, 2020

The Supreme Court, earlier this week, rejected the pleas which sought deferment of the exams due to COVID-19. "Life must go on," the top court said, further adding that an entire year of a student's life cannot be wasted.

Following the apex court order, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday issued a statement, claiming that most of the students have downloaded the admit card which indicates their intent to sit for the exams.

Out of the 8,58,273 students registered for the JEE (Main) exams, 6,49,223 students have downloaded the admit cards, the agency said in its statement.

An Education Minister official, while speaking to reporters, claimed that the government is firm on conducting the exams on the scheduled dates. They have received feedback from several students and parents, claiming that a further postponement of the examinations would add to their stress.

As per the schedule which is currently intact, the JEE Main exams would be held from September 1 to 6 at the various designated examination centres. The NEET UG exam would be held on September 13.

