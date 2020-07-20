New Delhi, July 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday lashed out at Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-China issue. Reacting to a video of Rahul Gandhi wherein he said PM Narendra Modi has succumbed to the Chinese pressure, JP Nadda said the Congress leader is doing "mudslinging" and it shows Gandhi family's "desperation to wash their past sins". Rahul Gandhi Says 'BJP Has Institutionalised Lies' by 'Misreporting' COVID-19 Death and 'Frightening' Media on Chinese Aggression.

"We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today. @RahulGandhi Ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India," Nadda said in one of his tweets. The BJP chief further accused the Gandhi family of having links with China. India-China Tensions: JP Nadda Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi With Congress 'MoU With CCP', Secret Visits to Chinese Embassy Amid Doklam Row.

"Since the 1950’s, China has made strategic investments in one dynasty that has given them rich dividends. Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing lot of land to China in the UPA years, MoU Signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more. In recent years, be it Doklam or the present,

@RahulGandhi Ji prefers briefings from the Chinese instead of believing India’s armed forces. Why does one dynasty want a weak India and a strong China?" Nadda tweeted.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi had fabricated a "fake" strongman image to come to power and now his biggest strength is "India's biggest weakness". The Congress MP also said that the Chinese are attacking the idea of 56-inch image of the Prime Minister and trying to manipulate. "They understand in order for Modi to be an effective politician, to survive as a politician he has to protect the idea of 56 inch and this is the real idea of the Chinese attack," he said.

"They (Chinese) are basically telling Modi that if you do not do what we say we will destroy the idea of Modi as a strong leader," the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said. Firing salvos at the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said, "Now the question is how will Modi react? Will he take them on? Will he take on the challenge and say absolutely not, I am the Prime Minister and I do not care about my image and I am going to take you on. Or will he succumb?"

Rahul further said that the "worry that I have so far is that the Prime Minister has succumbed to pressure". "The worry I have that the Chinese are sitting in our territory today and the Prime Minister has said publicly that they are not," he said. Reacting to Rahul's consistent attack on the Prime Minister, Nadda said that one dynasty wants to destroy Narendra Modi, but they will end up destroying their party.

"For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM @narendramodi. Sadly for them, PM Modi’s connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party," the BJP leader said.

Rahul has been critical of the government over the handling of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation with China after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer on June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan area by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). He has repeatedly questioned the government over its claim that China did not occupy or intrude into India.

