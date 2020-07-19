New Delhi, July 19: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of lying to the nation regarding deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and the alleged Chinese intrusion in eastern Ladakh. In a tweet, Rahul said the BJP has "institutionalised" lies by fudging data on deaths related to COVID-19 and GDP and by scaring media on India-China standoff. Rahul Gandhi Questions India's 'Good Position' Against COVID-19, Shares Graph Showing Rising Coronavirus Curve.

Rahul said the BJP is "misreporting" COVID-19 deaths and GDP data by introducing a new calculation method. He further accused the BJP of "frightening" the press on the Chinese aggression. The Wayanad MP was apparently referring to the India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh which resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. He said the country will suffer consequences when "the illusion" will break. Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'.

"BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price," Rahul tweeted. He also shared an article which cast doubt over India's low mortality rate amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has been critical of the Union government over the LAC faceoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

BJP Has Institutionalised Lies, Tweets Rahul Gandhi:

BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price.https://t.co/YR9b1kD1wB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2020

Rahul on Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi government, saying India will have to pay a huge price because of the government's cowardly actions. "China has taken our land and GoI (Government of India) is behaving like Chamberlain. This will further embolden China. India is going to pay a huge price because of GoI's cowardly actions," he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader attached a video of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the armed forces in Ladakh during his visit to the forward areas. Rajnath Singh said during his visit to the eastern Ladakh region on Friday, "India wants peace but there is no guarantee of the final outcome of talks with China."

