New Delhi, July 20: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India-China standoff. In his video message, Rahul Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi has created his fake image of a strongman and China is attacking that image to build pressure on him. The Congress leader further said that PM Modi has come under Chinese pressure and is only protecting his image. Rahul Gandhi Says 'BJP Has Institutionalised Lies' by 'Misreporting' COVID-19 Death and 'Frightening' Media on Chinese Aggression.

"PM fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India’s biggest weakness," Rahul tweeted while sharing his views. In the video message, he said: "China is particularly attacking the image of Prime Minister of India. They understand that in order for Mr Modi to survive as an effective politician, he has to protect the idea of 56 inch. This is the real idea that Chinese are attacking." Rahul Gandhi Questions India's 'Good Position' Against COVID-19, Shares Graph Showing Rising Coronavirus Curve.

The Wayand MP said instead of taking on the Chinese, the Prime Minister has succumbed to the pressure. "The question is how will Narendra Modi react. Will he take them on? Will he take on the challenge and say I am the Prime Minister of India. I do not care about my image. I am going to take you on. Or will he succumb? The worry I have so far is that the Prime Minister has succumbed. The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in our territory and the Prime Minister has said publicly that they are not," Rahul said.

PM Narendra Modi is Worried About His Fake Strongman Image, Says Rahul Gandhi

"If PM Modi allows the Chinese to understand that they can manipulate him because of his image, the Indian Prime Minister will no longer be worth anything for India. There is nothing stronger than a leader who puts aside his own ego and self-interests for the good of the nation, alas, PM Modi will never understand that," he added.

Rahul has been critical of the government over the handling of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation with China after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer on June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan area by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). He has repeatedly questioned the government over its claim that China did not occupy or intrude into India.

