Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'India's Future Safe in PM Narendra Modi's Hands' After Joining BJP

PM Narendra Modi and Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 11: A day after resigning from Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined Bharatiya Janata Party and said that 'India's future safe in PM Modi's hands'. He was of the opinion that Congress has been unsuccessful in fulfilling the aim of public service and condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be.

Addressing a press conference, after joining BJP, Scindia applauded PM Modi and said, "India's future safe in PM Modi's hands." Adding more, he said, "None of the governments in the history of India got the mandate that PM Modi received, that too not once but twice." Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP in Presence of JP Nadda, Trouble Mounts For Kamal Nath-Led Congress Government in Madhya Pradesh.

Stating the reason for leaving Congress and joning BJP, Scindia said, "There have been 2 life changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life...The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier." Also, he claimed that the Congress' had failed in fulfilling the aim of public service.

According to the BJP sources, Scindia is most likely to be rewarded with a Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh and later may be inducted in the PM Modi Cabinet. Following the resignation of Scindia, 22 state legislators resigned from Madhya Pradesh, which pushed the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh on the brink of collapse.

As per the current scenario, Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government has 114 legislators and has support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP MLA. While BJP has 107 members. Due to the sudden resignation of 22 MLA, Congress strength has been reduced to 92 and the alliance strength declined to to 99. Now, for any party to form the government needs 104 MLAs, which BHP has now.