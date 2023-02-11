Mumbai, February 11: The politics in Maharashtra has once again hit up due to the two by-polls scheduled for this month. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the by-polls to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Pune on January 18. Since the announcement, The saffron party was fielding for the uncontested elections as both seats had BJP MLAs. But, MVA announced their candidates for the polls, dimming the saffron party's hope.

As per the schedule announced by the ECI, the polling for the seats will take place on February 26. The last date for filing of nomination is February 7 and for the withdrawal of nomination is February 10. Earlier, the polling date was February 27, but the dates were revised as they were clashing with the dates of Class 12 and graduate degree examinations. Pune Assembly By-Elections 2023: Congress To Represent MVA at Kasba Constituency, NCP To Fight for Chinchwad.

Kasba Peth and Chinchwad By-Election 2023 Results:

The counting of votes of the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad By-Election 2023 will be held on March 2. The results of the by-polls will be announced on the same day. Maharashtra By-Elections 2023: BJP Names Candidates for Two Pune Assembly Bypolls, Check Names Here.

Why Kasba Peth and Chinchwad By-Election 2023 Were Necessitated:

The bypolls for Kasba Peth and Chinhcwad were necessitated after the seats fell vacant following the death of two BJP legislators - Mukta Tilak of Kasba Peth and Laxman Jagtap of Chinchwad. Tilak, who was a former Pune mayor, succumbed to cancer on December 22. Jagtap died at the age of 59 after a protracted illness at a private hospital in Pune's Baner on January 3.

Kasba Peth and Chinchwad By-Election 2023 Candidates:

Candidates for Kasba Peth By-Polls 2023:

A total of 16 candidates have filed nominations for the Kasba bypoll. The seat, however, will see a two-way contest between BJP’s Hemant Rasane and Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar. BJP surprised everyone after the party fielded Rasane while denying a party ticket to a family member of Mukta Tilak.

Candidates for Chinchwad By-Polls 2023:

The Bhartiya Janata Party has given a ticket to Ashwini Jagtap, wife of Laxman Jagtap. While Nationalist Congress Party has fielded Nana Kate for the Chinchwad assembly seat. The vacant seat, however, will see a triangular fight after Shiv Sena (UBT) Rahul Kalate filed for nomination as an independent candidate.

Rumours are rife that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - comprising former ideological rivals Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress - is battling internal rebellion. BJP, too, is said to be facing flak at Kasba Peth after the party was accused of going against Brahmins by overlooking the Tilak family, who belong to the Brahmin community.

