RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has denied a viral Facebook post claiming he was in a 12-year relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav. The post, featuring their photo and a personal message, was deleted later but widely circulated online. Tej Pratap has now issued a clarification on X, alleging his social media account was hacked and AI was used to manipulate his photos with the intent to defame him and his family. He urged followers not to believe in rumours. Currently vacationing in the Maldives, he shared a meditation video recently. The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court had granted him permission for the foreign trip from May 17 to 23. Tej Pratap Yadav Reveals 12-Year Relationship With Anushka Yadav in Emotional Facebook Post (See Pic).

Tej Pratap Denies Viral Post, Claims Account Hacked

मेरे सोशल मीडिया प्लैटफॉर्म को हैक एवं मेरे तश्वीरो को गलत तरीके से एडिट कर मुझे और मेरे परिवार वालो को परेशान और बदनाम किया जा रहा है,मैं अपने सुभचिंतको और फॉलोवर्स से अपील करता हूं कि वे सतर्क रहें और किसी भी अफ़वाह पर ध्यान न दे.... — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)