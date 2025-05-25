RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has expelled his son Tej Pratap Yadav from both the party and the family for six years, citing a breach of moral values and irresponsible public conduct. The action follows Tej Pratap’s recent announcement of his relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav, which he later claimed was the result of a hacked social media account. In a stern statement on X, Lalu said that ignoring moral values in personal life undermines the collective struggle for social justice. He emphasized that Tej Pratap’s actions are not in line with the family’s values. Lalu also stated that anyone choosing to associate with Tej Pratap must do so at their own discretion. Tej Pratap Yadav Denies Viral Post Claiming 12-Year Relationship With Anushka Yadav, Alleges Facebook Account Was Hacked.

Lalu Yadav Expels Son Tej Pratap from RJD for 6 Years Over Relationship Row

निजी जीवन में नैतिक मूल्यों की अवहेलना करना हमारे सामाजिक न्याय के लिए सामूहिक संघर्ष को कमज़ोर करता है। ज्येष्ठ पुत्र की गतिविधि, लोक आचरण तथा गैर जिम्मेदाराना व्यवहार हमारे पारिवारिक मूल्यों और संस्कारों के अनुरूप नहीं है। अतएव उपरोक्त परिस्थितियों के चलते उसे पार्टी और परिवार… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) May 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)