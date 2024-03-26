Guwahati, March 26: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. Top state Congress leaders including state President Bhupen Borah, and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, as well as Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi, and others were present as Gogoi submitted his nomination.

Jorhat Lok Sabha seat was once represented in the parliament by his late father and Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. However, Gaurav Gogoi was elected to the parliament twice from the Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajay Chautala-Led Jannayak Janta Party To Contest on All 10 Seats in Haryana After Breaking Alliance With BJP (See Pic).

Gaurav Gogoi Files Nomination From Jorhat LS Seat:

Filed my nomination as the candidate of @INCIndia for the Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency today. This nomination represents aspirations of the youth, women, the marginalised, the farmers and every hard working person of Assam who is eager for change and development. My… pic.twitter.com/5qNDohqRGX — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) March 26, 2024

But during the latest delimitation exercise, the Kaliabor seat was scrapped and a new Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat was introduced. In the wake of this, Gogoi was insistent on fighting polls from the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, but the party decided to field sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi. Gogoi then moved to Jorhat seat. The constituency will go to the polls in the first phase of elections on April 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).