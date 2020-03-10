Madhya Pradesh: 19 Congress MLAs Resign From Assembly After Jyotiraditya Scindia's Exit, Kamal Nath Government in Trouble

19 Congress MLAs resign from Madhya Pradesh assembly (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, March 10: In what can pave way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Madhya Pradesh, 19 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, resigned from the state assembly on Tuesday. The legislators sent their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon moments after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress. These MLAs are Scindia loyalists and mysteriously flew to BJP-ruled Karnataka on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he took him to the Prime Minister's residence where an hour-long meeting with PM Narendra Modi took place. Following that meeting which sealed the next move of Scindia, he released resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. He is tipped to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday itself. The Congress, however, said that Scindia was removed from the party.

"Congress President has approved the expulsion of from the Indian National Congress Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said moments after Scindia released his resignation letter on Twitter. In the 228-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh, following resignations of 19 legislators, Congress's number fell to 95. The BJP has 107 MLAs in the House.