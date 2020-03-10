Jyotiraditya Scindia 'Expelled' From Congress Moments After He Submits Resignation

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 10: The Congress on Tuesday "expelled" Jyotiraditya Scindia moments after he released his resignation letter on Twitter. In a statement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Jyotiraditya Scindia was expelled for "anti-party" activities. "Congress President has approved the expulsion of from the Indian National Congress Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," Venugopal said.

Congress's reaction came moments after Scindia resigned from the primary members of the party. In his resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Scindia stated: "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party." Earlier today, Scindia, along with Union Home Minister, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

What's interesting however is that the resignation is dated March 9, suggesting the decision was taken a day earlier. Congress lawmaker Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary described Scindia's exit as a "big loss". "Scindia ji held many senior posts in Congress party and was well respected, maybe he got lured by the offer of ministership given by Modi ji. We know his family has been associated with BJP for decades, but yet it is a big loss," Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary also said the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is unlikely to survive. "This is the present-day politics of BJP, always tries to topple and destabilize opposition governments," he said. Scindia on Monday trigerred fresh trouble for the Kamal Nath government after legislators from his camp flew to BJP-ruled Karnataka. Subsequently, he too went incommunicado.

In a bid to save his government, Nath took resignations of around 20 of his cabinet ministers. However, it appears it was too late and too little. Scindia and his loyalist are set to join the BJP.