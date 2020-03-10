Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress After Meeting PM Narendra Modi, May Join BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Bhopal, March 10: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the partry president Sonia Gandhi. He infomed about his decision soon after meeting Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Following this, the sepeculations on his joining BJP have gained momentum.

Submitting his resignation to Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote, "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always from the very begining , to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party." Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Meets PM Narendra Modi, Congress Gets Into Huddle.

Here's his tweet:

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi called an emergency meeting of senior leaders to make the first effort to save the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Sources said that the Congress wanted a headcount of Madhya Pradesh MLAs before making any political move. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in a huddle with Digvijaya Singh and other senior Congress leaders in Bhopal to ward off the crisis.

According to the current data, the Kamal Nath government has 120 MLAs -- just four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Among that, 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four are independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant. If 17 exit, the Congress will lose its second state since Karnataka.