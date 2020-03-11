Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Congress Moves Its MLAs to Jaipur To Save Kamal Nath Government in The State

Congress moves its MLAs to Jaipur (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, March 11: In a bid to save the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Wednesday moved its MLAs to Jaipur. The grand old party claimed that there were 94 MLAs. The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh deepens after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party. A total of 22 MLAs also submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker. He is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jyotiraditya Scindia Likely to Join BJP Today Leaving Congress on Verge of Losing Majority in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, the BJP moved its MLAs from Madhya Pradesh to ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram. This development came following the political turmoil in the state after the resignation of Scindia and 22 MLAs. The BJP MLAs had boarded a plane from Bhopal Airport late on Tuesday night. Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: BJP Lodges MLAs in Gurugram Hotel, Congress to Move Flock to Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Congress has sent two of its leaders-- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh--- to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party would prove its majority in the assembly and his government would complete the full term. Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit Impact: It's Raining Resignations From Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

The strength of MP Assembly has come down to 206, reducing the majority mark to 104 after the resignation of 22 MLAs. The Congress has now the support of 99 MLAs, including two BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four independents. Meanwhile, the BJP has 107 lawmakers in the assembly.