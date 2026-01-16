Malegaon, January 16: The Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) emerged as the largest party in Malegaon after counting of votes for the municipal corporation election concluded on Friday, Janaury 16. In the 84-seat Malegaon civic body, the ISLAM party bagged 35 seats. The results came as a setback for city MLA Mufti Mohammed Ismail as his All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) could win 21 seats. The ward-wise list of winning candidates from the ISLAM, BJP, Congress, AIMIM and Shiv Sena is given below.

Before the municipal elections, the ISLAM party, headed by former MLA Asif Shaikh, formed a Malegaon Secular Front with the Samajwadi Party, which won 5 seats, taking the combined tally of the alliance to 40. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) finished at the third place with 18 seats. While three Congress candidates emerged victorious, two seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). All About Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

Ward-Wise List of Winning Candidates From ISLAM, SP, AIMIM, Shiv Sena Congress and BJP

Polling for municipal elections in Malegaon and 28 other cities in Maharashtra was held on January 15. Speaking to media, Asif Shaikh expressed gratitude over the election outcome and thanked the voters. He said a meeting of his party's winning candidates will be held today to decide future steps. Notably, a party or alliance needs 43 seats to win the mayoral post.

The ISLAM-Samajwadi Party bloc would need support of four more candidates to bag the top post. Malegaon Congress chief Ejaz Beg, who has been elected as a corporator, said he will support the alliance which will offer a representation to his ward.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).