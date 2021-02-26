Kolkata, February 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the Centre over the eight-phase assembly election in the state. Taking a dig at the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee questioned the decision of conducting polls in eight phases. She said that she suspected that the poll schedule in the state was announced on the advice of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The West Bengal CM also alleged collusion between the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Banerjee said, "I respect EC's decision, but why break-up the districts. South 24 Parganas is our stronghold, voting there will be held in 3 different phases. Has this been done as per Modi and Shah's convenience?" West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

Mamata Banerjee Questions Decision of 8-Phase Assembly Elections in West Bengal:

Banerjee stated that the Centre could not misuse its powers for a state election. She stated, "If they do it, then, it will be a big blunder. then, they will have to face the music. We are common people, we will fight our battle. Request EC to stop misuse of money. BJP has sent money to all District through agencies." JP Nadda 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Version From West Bengal, Inspired by Pakistani Influencer Dananeer's Video, Goes Viral.

Statement by Mamata Banerjee:

The west Bengal CM added that the Union Home Minister should work for the country and could not misuse his powers for elections in West Bengal. Lashing out at the EC, Banerjee said, "I request the Election Commission to consider West Bengal as their own state, not through the eyes of BJP."

The ECI on Friday announced dates for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. In west Bengal, elections will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The results for all the assembly elections will be declared on May 2.

Notably, in the 2016 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, polls were conducted in seven phases in West Bengal. The main contest will be between the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP. Power tussle has already begun in the state ahead of the Vidhan Sabha Polls.

