Nokha Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Rohtas district of Bihar. The Assembly seat of Nokha comes under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar. While it had been a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated seat for years, it was taken by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the 2015 election. Voting for the Nokha Assembly election will take place on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will take place in three phases as compared to five phases in 2015 due to the COVID-19 situation. Here is the complete schedule for Phase 1, under which 71 constituencies will go to polls: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

The candidates for the Nokha Assembly election in Bihar include RJD's Anita Devi, LJP's Krishna Kabir and JDU's Nagendra Chandrawansi among others. The 2015 Bihar Vidhan Sabha election on the Nokha seat was won by RJD's Anita Devi, who defeated Rameshwar Prasad of the BJP.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first big polls in the country amid COVID-19. It is being said that the government's handling of the Coronavirus situation in the state will play a major role in deciding who wins the election. While the major fight is between the NDA and Mahagathbandhan, the LJP, led by Chirag Paswan, has also decided to fight the polls alone.

