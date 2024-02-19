Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday afternoon resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

The senior Congress leader is on a Manipur-Mumbai Yatra covering 15 states ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

Amethi used to be a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, where Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the 2019 elections.

On the other hand, Union Minister and BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani held a Jan Samwad in Amethi on Monday as part of a four-day visit to her parliamentary constituency.

The Congress is still undecided on whether Rahul Gandhi will attempt to regain the Congress stronghold especially since Sonia Gandhi has also left Rae Bareili for the Rajya Sabha.

"CEC will decide on who will contest from Amethi. Rahul Gandhi has been an MP from Amethi thrice. His father Rajiv Gandhi also used to contest from Amethi. It is a very important constituency for the Congress party..." said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Sonia was elected as an MP from Raibareli for the first time in 2004. Since then, the Congress leader has been representing the Congress stronghold in the Lower House.

The current chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party served as the party's national president for almost 22 years, between 1998 and 2022, and is a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. (ANI)

