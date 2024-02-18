Prayagraj, February 18: After meeting the family members of the Forest Department watcher, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Prayagraj on Sunday. The Wayanad MP abruptly halted his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Saturday and rshed to Wayanad, prompted by public protest over the death of residents in wild elephant attacks.

On Saturday, a massive protest was witnessed in Pakkam, near Pulpally in Wayanad district. According to Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the victim was attacked when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady. However, the Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and also assured a job to one of the family members of the deceased. The Congress leader also wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting decisive action over the incident. Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Compensation to Family of Victim Killed in Wild Elephant Attack

Today, Rahul Gandhi will go forward through Katra, Netram, Lakshmi Talkies, Teliarganj and the Soraon area of the city. Rahul's Yatra will stop at Harisenganj and after an overnight stay at Sakramau in Mauaima, the Yatra will enter Pratapgarh district on the next day. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi pressed on the strength of working together while addressing the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi.

He asserted that the true devotion to the country lies in bringing the country together. He also claimed that members of BJP and RSS also came to the Yatra adding that he never saw hatred during the entire Yatra. "During the entire 'yatra' I never saw hatred. Even BJP and RSS people came in the yatra, and as soon as they came to us, they would speak to us nicely. This country strengthens only when we work together. Bringing the country together is the true devotion to the country," Rahul Gandhi said. ‘Employee of Camerajivi Sitting in Delhi’: Congress Claims Camera Not Allowed to Accompany Rahul Gandhi During Vishwanath Temple Visit

The East-West Manipur-Mumbai Yatra traverses 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of "nyay" (justice) while meeting common people on the way.

