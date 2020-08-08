New Delhi, August 8: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra over the India-China border face-off on Saturday, shortly after the launch of nationwide garbage-free India movement. The Gandhi scion asked the PM to "come clean" on the facts related to the "Chinese intrusion" in Ladakh.

A couple of hours before Gandhi's scathing jibe against Modi on Twitter, the latter inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhta Kendra in the national capital and also flagged off the week-long campaign to free India from garbage. 'Imagine Coronavirus Before 2014, Could We Have Imposed Lockdown When 60% Population Was Defecating in Open? PM Narendra Modi Asks.

"We all are a part of a campaign now, 'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho'. I am glad that all of us, including the children present here, are following social distancing norms and wearing masks, to control the spread of COVID-19," Modi said.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's statement, Gandhi said on Twitter that the "garbage of falsehood" should also be cleaned at the earliest. To begin with, he added, Modi should "reveal" the truth about Chinese aggression to the nation.

"Why not! We have to go a step ahead and clear the ever increasing 'dirt of untruth' in the country. Will the Prime Minister start the satyagraha by telling the country the truth of the Chinese aggression?" Gandhi remarked on social media.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

क्यों नहीं! हमें तो एक कदम आगे बढ़कर, देश में लगातार बढ़ती 'असत्य की गंदगी' भी साफ़ करनी है। क्या प्रधानमंत्री चीनी आक्रमण का सत्य देश को बताकर इस सत्याग्रह की शुरुआत करेंगे? pic.twitter.com/c3b5bzC48T — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2020

Gandhi, over the past two months, has consistently questioned the Centre over the faceoff with the Chinese forces in Ladakh. He has accused the Modi government of concealing facts about the alleged incursions made by Chinese forces at some border points in Ladakh.

The border stand-off has entered into 12th week, and the process of disengagement that began last month has reportedly been stalled. The two sides are now considering to hold Major General-level talks to resolve the row, reports said.

