New Delhi, August 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 8, inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. After the inauguration, the premier said that Swacch Bharat Mission or the cleanliness drive has been a big support in the fight against the novel coronavirus crisis. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat.

He said that the condition would have been worse if the COVID-19 pandemic had happened before 2014. He said that the total lockdown could not had been possible as the 60 percent population didn't had access to toilets. Seven Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi on Cleanliness and Sanitation.

"Imagine what would have happened had pandemic like Coronavirus broken out before 2014. Could we have imposed lockdown when over 60% population was forced to open defecation? 'Swachhagrah' has empowered us in the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi said.

ANI Tweet:

Imagine what would have happened had pandemic like Coronavirus broken out before 2014. Could we have imposed lockdown when over 60% population was forced to open defecation? 'Swachhagrah' has empowered us in the fight against COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/qJckzcCyJR— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and was announced by PM Modi on April 10, 2017. "The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission, " a statement issued by the PMO said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).