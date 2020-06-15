Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'

New Delhi, June 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday quoted Albert Einstein to take a dig at the Narendra Modi government over rising coronavirus cases and deaths in the past few weeks. Rahul Gandhi also shared a graph with a heading – “flattening the wrong curve”, which compared economic growth and COVID-19 deaths during the lockdown period. The graph showed that India’s economy dropped during the four phases, but coronavirus fatalities increased. 'Failed Lockdown': Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt, Compares India's COVID-19 Stats With Italy, Spain, UK and Germany.

Gandhi, in a tweet, shared a quote of scientist Albert Einstein. Gandhi tweeted, “This lockdown proves that: “The only thing more dangerous then ignorance is arrogance.” Albert Einstein.” It is not the first time that the scion of the Gandhi family targeted the Centre for its lockdown strategy amid rising coronavirus cases in India.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

This lock down proves that: “The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.” Albert Einstein pic.twitter.com/XkykIxsYKI — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2020

On Saturday also, the Congress leader shared a chart of COVID-19 cases in all the four lockdowns. Taking a dig at the Centre, the scion of the Gandhi family said that doing the same thing, again and again, is insanity. Sharing a quote in a tweet, Gandhi had said, "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India increased drastically in the past few days. On Monday, the country reported 11,502 COVID-19 cases and 325 deaths in the period of 24 hours. The total number of cases increased to 3,32,424. The coronavirus death toll in India also mounted to 9520 after 325 more people succumbed to the deadly virus since Sunday morning. India is now the fourth worst-hit country by the virus in terms of COVID-19 cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).