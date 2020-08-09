New Delhi, August 9: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targetted the Modi government over jobs, alleging that the Prime Minister's wrong policies made 14 crore people unemployed. In a video message on the occasion of Youth Congress's foundation day, Rahul Gandhi said note ban, wrong implementation of Goods and Services Tax or GST and the lockdown have destroyed the country's economic structure. Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Govt For Removing Document on Chinese Intrusions in Ladakh From Defence Ministry's Website.

"Prime Minister Narendra promised to give jobs to two crore youths every year. He showed a big dream. The truth is 14 crore people have become unemployed due to Narendra Modi's wrong policies. Why did this happen? Note ban, wrong GST and then lockdown; these three things destroyed India's economic structure. The reality is India is unable to give its youths jobs," Rahul Gandhi said in his message. Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Modi's Garbage-Free India Campaign, Asks Him to 'Come Clean on Chinese Intrusion' in Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Government on Jobs:

The Wayand MP further said the Youth Congress is raising the job issue intensely in every nook and corner of the country. He urged people to participate in the Youth Congress's "Rozgar Do" (give jobs) campaign. Sharing his video message, Rahul tweeted: "Speak of the minds of the youth of the country: Give employment, Modi government! Join Youth Congress's Rozgar Do campaign and awaken the government. It is a question of the future of the country."

