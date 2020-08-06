New Delhi, August 6: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Modi government for removing a document wherein the Ministry of Defence acknowledged Chinese intrusion in eastern Ladakh in early May, from the ministry's official website. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have the courage to even name China. He added that removing documents on China's aggression won't change reality. Rahul Gandhi Targets Government Over Ladakh Face-off, Asks 'What Happened That China Took Away India's Land During Narendra Modi's Rule'.

"Forget standing up to China, India’s PM lacks the courage even to name them. Denying China is in our territory and removing documents from websites won’t change the facts," the Wayanad MP tweeted. His tweet carried a news report which said the government has removed the document wherein the Ministry of Defence acknowledged that China had intruded into Indian territory from the ministry's website.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Chinese Intrusion:

Forget standing up to China, India’s PM lacks the courage even to name them. Denying China is in our territory and removing documents from websites won’t change the facts.https://t.co/oQuxn77FRs — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2020

"Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and more particularly in Galwan valley since May 5, 2020. The Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso Lake on May 17-18," the ministry said in the document under the title "Chinese Aggression on LAC". The document is no longer available on the portal.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of lying. "Why is PM lying?" he tweeted, sharing a news report on the Defence Ministry's document. Notably, PM Modi had categorically stated in the all-party meeting on the Chinese intrusion in the Galwan Valley and the killing of Indian soldiers that "no Indian post or territory is occupied by anyone." His statement had come after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley on June 15. Won't Allow Any Unilateral Change of LAC, Clarifies Government on PM Narendra Modi's Remark on Galwan Face-Off at All-Party Meeting.

However, the Defence Ministry's now-vanished document confirmed that China intruded into Indian territory in eastern Ladakh in early May. Following the Galwan face-off, said the document, a second corps commander level meeting took place on June 22 to discuss the modalities of de-escalation. "While engagement and dialogue at military and diplomatic level is continuing to arrive at mutually acceptable consensus, the present standoff is likely to be prolonged," the ministry said.

"The situation in Eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China continues to be sensitive and requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on the evolving situation," it added. A defence ministry spokesperson told NDTV that the document "did not go through him".

