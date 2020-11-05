Sarairanjan Vidhan Sabha seat is located in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The Sarairanjan Assembly constituency falls under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been a JDU stronghold since 2010. Polling for the Sarairanjan election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Sarairanjan, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Vijay Kumar Choudhary of the JDU had won the Sarairanjan seat, defeating Ranjeet Nirguni of the BJP. The candidates for 2020 Bihar Election on the Sarairanjan seat include JDU's sitting MLA Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Abhash Kumar Jha of the LJP and Arbind Kumar Sahni of the RJD among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 sarairanjan Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes ANITA KUMARI RLSP NA ARBIND KUMAR SAHNI RJD NA ABHASH KUMAR JHA LJP NA VIJAY KUMAR CHOUDHARY JD(U) NA ANIL PURI Sanyukt Kisan Vikas Party NA AMIT KUMAR JHA Sapaks Party NA NAVIN KUMAR The Plurals Party NA PUSHPA KUMARI SHS NA BULBUL KUMAR SAHNI Aam Adhikar Morcha NA RAM KISHOR CHOUDHARY Bhartiya Sablog Party NA NIKKI JHA IND NA

