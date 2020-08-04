Bengaluru, August 4: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a tweet, Siddaramaiah, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, said he has been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19. He also urged people who came in contact with him recently to quarantine themselves as a precautionary measure. Karnataka Minister BC Patil Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted. Notably, State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after he had tested positive for coronavirus. His daughter BY Padmavati has also contracted the deadly virus. BS Yediyurappa Health Update: 'Clinically Stable, Monitored Closely', Says Manipal Hospital Day After Karnataka CM Tested COVID-19 Positive.

Siddaramaiah, Former Karnataka CM, Tests COVID-19 Positive:

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Karnataka has emerged as a hotspot state due to a record spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. The state has recorded 4,752 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising its tally to 1.39 lakh. Of the 1.39 lakh cases in the southern state, 74,469 are active. 98 more patients have succumbed to the virus, raising the state's toll to 2,594.

However, on a positive note, record 4,776 more patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, 2,693 in Bengaluru Urban alone, raising the total number of recoveries to 62,500.

