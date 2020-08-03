Bengaluru, August 3: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was admitted to the Manipal Hospital a day earlier after testing positive for COVID-19, is "clinically stable". A health bulletin released by the medical facility on Monday confirmed that the CM's condition is fine and he is being "monitored closely" by a team of doctors.

Yediyurappa, though diagnosed with mild symptoms of coronavirus, is being closely observed due to his old age. The 77-year-old was actively leading the Karnataka government in combating COVID-19 since the outbreak of disease in March this year. Ravi Shankar Prasad, IT Minister, Self Isolates After Amit Shah Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

"Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted on August 2 with mild symptoms of COVID-19. At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," said a statement issued by the Manipal Hospital.

Update by ANI

On the day when Yediyurappa tested positive, two senior leaders of the country - Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit - also contracted the virus causing COVID-19. Their test results confirmed the infection, which led to both of them also being hospitalised.

