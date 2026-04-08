A high-voltage meeting between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ended in sharp exchanges, with both sides trading serious allegations ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

The TMC delegation, led by Derek O’Brien, claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told them to “get lost” during the meeting. Speaking to the media, O’Brien said, “Then he said, ‘Get lost’. We have done eight to nine meetings with the Election Commission. Apart from the CEC, none of the other election commissioners spoke.”

EC Gives ‘Ultimatum’ to TMC Over West Bengal Elections

चुनाव आयोग की तृणमूल कांग्रेस को दो टूक पश्चिम बंगाल में इस बार चुनाव: भय रहित, हिंसा रहित, धमकी रहित, प्रलोभन रहित, छापा रहित, बूथ एवं सोर्स जामिंग रहित होकर ही रहेंगे ECI's Straight-talk to Trinamool Congress This time, the Elections in West Bengal would surely be :… pic.twitter.com/p5fM8Uu337 — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 8, 2026

Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra Hit Back at EC

VIDEO | Delhi: TMC delegations meets Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on the deletion of nearly 91 lakh voters' names from the electoral rolls in West Bengal. TMC MP Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) says, "I want to tell you what the CEC told us within seven minutes of… pic.twitter.com/xdYGJHRRCq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2026

“Ultimatum” by @ECISVEEP to Trinamool Congress is like Trump’s ultimatum to Iran. And we all know who won that round! pic.twitter.com/N8Ov0ZeMZF — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 8, 2026

Straight-talk to @ECISVEEP: Is this how a neutral constitutional body is expected to behave? সোজা কথা সোজাভাবেই বলছি: মুখোশটা এবার খুলে ফেলুন! https://t.co/JkSSYEvq4o — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 8, 2026

FALSE. A BLATANT LIE. None of this was said to the four member @AITCofficial delegation - @derekobrienmp @MenakaGuruswamy @SaketGokhale and myself this morning when we met the @CEC and @ECISVEEP . Two lines were said to us by the Chief Election Commissioner Vanish Kumar . The… https://t.co/KQDn5DQlpq — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) April 8, 2026

He added that the delegation submitted letters from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, highlighting alleged links between some poll officials and the BJP. O’Brien also remarked, “While we were walking out, one of my colleagues congratulated Gyanesh Kumar for being the only CEC to have notices moved in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for his removal.” West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: TMC Accuses EC Officials, BJP of Conspiring to Include Names of Outsiders in Voters' List.

However, sources within the Commission rejected the claims, stating that the situation escalated after TMC leaders raised their voices. According to officials, the CEC asked the delegation to maintain decorum, noting that “shouting and indecent behaviour is not appropriate.” ‘Real Chargesheet Will Be by People on May 4’: TMC Hits Back After Amit Shah Releases BJP Chargesheet Against Mamata Banerjee Govt.

Earlier, the ECI issued a strong statement on social media, effectively laying down an “ultimatum” for the upcoming polls. “This time, elections in West Bengal will be fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free, and without raids, booth jamming or source jamming,” the Commission said.

The meeting was attended by TMC leaders including Mahua Moitra, Sagarika Ghose, Menaka Guruswamy, and Saket Gokhale. Tensions largely stem from the party’s objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The TMC has alleged that nearly 60 lakh voters were placed under adjudication, with around 27 lakh names removed. The voter count reportedly dropped from 7.66 crore to 7.04 crore, intensifying political tensions ahead of polling scheduled on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).