Triveniganj, the vidhan sabha constituency located in Supaul district of Bihar, is reserved only for Scheduled Caste candidates. The seat will go to polls in the third phase of upcoming assembly elections in the state. The vidhan sabha seat primarily witness a contest between archrivals Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United). Voting in the constituency will be held on October 28, whereas, the results will be declared on November 10.

Triveniganj (SC) is among the 78 constituencies that will go to polls in the final round of elections in Bihar. The assembly segment is considered to be a JD(U) bastion, being represented since the last 20 years by the party. In 2015, the winner was Veena Bharti. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 3 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 20 Scrutiny of Nominations October 21 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 23 Voting Date November 7 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Triveniganj seat was allotted to the RJD, which fielded Santosh Kumar. The NDA camp allowed the JD(U) to contest from the seat. The party reposed faith in sitting MLA Veena Bharti, announcing her as the candidate.

The high-stake assembly elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys had given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The post-poll surveys would be out after the end of final phase of voting on November 7 evening.

