Vaishali, a rural constituency of Bihar. The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be Held in Three Phase. Vaishali vidhan sabha seat would be contested in the second phase of upcoming assembly elections. The electoral fight in this constituency is between, Indian National Congress (INC) Janata Dal (United) (JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), The Election Commission has scheduled the voting on November 3.

Vaishali among the 71 seats that will be contested in round one of the assembly elections. The first, second, and third phases of polls would be conducted on October 28, November 3, and 7 respectively, whereas, the results of all the 243 assembly seats of Bihar will be declared on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

In the 2015 assembly polls, Raj Kishore Singh from JD(U) was elected as the winner. Sanjeev Singh from INC, Siddharth Patel from JD(U), Ajay Kumar Kushwaha (LJSP) are the candidate for the 2020 assembly polls.

The forthcoming polls in Bihar is also the first major electoral battle in India after the outbreak of COVID-19. The C-Voter survey, whose outcome was released on October 12, had predicted another term for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the NDA expected to win 160 seats. The Mahagathbandhan was predicted to be restricted at 76 constituencies.

